Man shoots dead biz partner in Hassan, later ends his life

HASSAN: A man shot dead his business partner with a gun and killed himself with the same weapon at Hoysala Nagar Extension in Hassan on Thursday.

The deceased are Sharafath Ali (45) and Aasif (43) from Hassan. The incident occurred when the duo visited a vacant site on sale after having breakfast at Ali’s residence.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeeta, who rushed to the spot, said that Ali and Aasif were friends and partners in a ginger and real estate business in Hassan and Bengaluru. Aasif and Ali were sitting inside the car settling financial matters at the site which was up for sale.

Aasif shot Ali with a pistol soon after the latter got down from the vehicle before turning the gun on himself. Ali died on the spot. The police recovered the body of Aasif who collapsed inside the car while Ali’s body was found in front of the car. Fingerprint experts and the staff of Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the spot. The police have seized the pistol found in the car. Sources said that Aasif and Ali had quarrelled over financial matters six months ago but had compromised with each other.

Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Boralingaiah visited the spot.