BENGALURU: Karnataka Haj Committee executive officer Sarfaraz Khan on Thursday blamed the negligence of victims in following the Saudi Arabia government’s directive that led to the death of two pilgrims from Bengaluru. Ruksana Kausar (69) from RT Nagar and Mohammed Ilyas (54) of Fraser Town were among hundreds of people who died in Mecca owing to heat stroke on June 18, with the temperature hitting over 50 degrees Celsius.

“It happened when pilgrims were taking part in the Ramy al-jamarat (stoning of the devil) ritual at Mina valley,” said Khan, adding that both the pilgrims were buried in Mecca, and their families were informed. The victims may have attempted to finish the process early and return, but ended up with dehydration and stroke, which led to their death, he said.

Even the police and guards who came to rescue people suffered health complications and has to be rushed to hospital. Haj pilgrims from Karnataka have been instructed to fol-low directions until they catch the return flight, he said.