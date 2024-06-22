Division bench of Karnataka HC prohibits racing, betting activities in Bengaluru Turf Club

BENGALURU: The division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Saturday prohibited the on-course and off-course racing and betting activities in Bengaluru Turf Club (BTC).

The prohibition order will be operative till disposal of petitions challenging the rejection of license by the state government to conduct racing and betting activities in BTC are disposed by the single judge. The prohibition order with reasons for the same is yet to be available.

The division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind pronounced the interim order which was reserved on Friday after hearing the appeal filed by the state government against the order of single judge.

In the order of rejection passed on June 6, the state government recorded that it was found that there were serious violations of the conditions of the licence, applicable statutes, and rules by the BTC. Further, it is also seen that an investigation by the CCB is still pending and an investigation from the competent tax authority is necessary to quantify the tax evasion as well as recovery of such evaded tax, along with applicable penalty, the state government stated in the order.

The BTC, Karnataka Racehorse Owners’ Association, the Karnataka Trainers Association, Punters and Jockeys’ Associations filed the petitions before the single judge questioning the order passed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department rejecting the application of licence.

Staying the order passed by the state government rejecting the application filed by the BTC seeking a license to conduct races and betting activities from June to August 2024, the single judge on June 18 passed the interim order directing the state government to permit the BTC to conduct and carry on all on-course and off-course racing and betting activities adhering to terms and conditions of licence.

While passing the interim order subject to the final outcome of the petitions challenging the rejection of the license for alleged irregularities in BTC, the single judge had reserved the liberty to the state government to monitor, supervise and regulate the racing and betting activities of the BTC.