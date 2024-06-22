Dr G Parameshwara for stringent driving licence rules

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday stressed the need for stringent norms for issuing driving licences. Dr Parameshwara was speaking at The New Indian Express and Hero Motor Corps’ week-long ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign that took off here.

Sharing his experience, he recalled how he failed to clear the driving test during his stay in Adelaide, Australia.

“With more than 15 years of driving experience in India, I could not clear the driving test in Adelaide. I was given a reverse parallel parking test and I failed. I took the test again after proper training and cleared it,” Dr Parameshwara said, batting for similar stringent norms here. “I get complaints that those who do not know how to drive get licences easily. We need strict testing norms and only those who clear them should get the licence,” he said.

“The mindset of the people is that they think how not to get caught by police instead of following traffic rules. According to data, the number of road accidents caused by learned people is high. We have to raise awareness on traffic rules and road safety in schools and colleges,” the home minister said.

Dr Parameshwara, who flagged off a bike rally, hailed The New Indian Express for organising the ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign aimed at raising awareness on traffic rules and the need for wearing helmets while riding.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anucheth MN, NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy, Additional Commissioner of Transport and Director of Karnataka State Road Safety Authority J Purushothama, The New Indian Express Karnataka’s Senior General Manager P Suresh Kumar, Deputy Resident Editor Nirad G Mudur and Assistant Resident Editor Ramu Patil distributed road safety kits to gig workers, bike taxi riders, BBMP marshals and the police.