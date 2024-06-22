HC allows probe against Nadda, Malviya to continue

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the state police to continue the investigation against BJP president JP Nadda and IT cell head Amit Malviya without insisting on their personal presence.
Justice Krishna S passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Nadda and Malviya, questioning the case registered by Kalaburagi CEN police under provisions of IPC, Representation of People Act and Information Technology Act.
Praveen Kumar Patil, a resident of Harawal village of Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district, filed the complaint on May 5, 2024 with CEN police over an animated video. The clip, shared on a social media account of BJP, contained the image of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, allegedly aimed at creating enmity between two communities and portraying Congress as giving preferential treatment to Muslims.
The counsel for the petitioners pressed for the interim order to stay the proceedings against the two. However, Additional State Public Prosecutor (ASPP) BN Jagadeesha submitted that the investigation cannot be halted by the court and, at the most, the personal appearance of the petitioners can be dispensed with.
The court observed that the ASPP made a fair submission and that matters require deeper consideration. The investigation is permitted to go on, subject to the condition that the personal presence of the petitioners should not be insisted on, it added.
The petitioners submitted that there was not a whisper in the FIR on how they incited the feeling of enmity between two religious groups. The registration of FIR is illegal and the investigation is liable to be quashed as it is an abuse of process of law, they argued.
Proceedings against Vijayendra stayed
The High Court stayed further proceedings against BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and BJP social media convenor Prashant Makanur in connection with an FIR registered against them over sharing of animated video on the reservation issue on BJP’s ‘X’ account.
The complaint was registered by the flying squad of the Election Commission at the Malleswaram police station in May 2024.