HC allows probe against Nadda, Malviya to continue

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the state police to continue the investigation against BJP president JP Nadda and IT cell head Amit Malviya without insisting on their personal presence.

Justice Krishna S passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Nadda and Malviya, questioning the case registered by Kalaburagi CEN police under provisions of IPC, Representation of People Act and Information Technology Act.

Praveen Kumar Patil, a resident of Harawal village of Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district, filed the complaint on May 5, 2024 with CEN police over an animated video. The clip, shared on a social media account of BJP, contained the image of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, allegedly aimed at creating enmity between two communities and portraying Congress as giving preferential treatment to Muslims.

The counsel for the petitioners pressed for the interim order to stay the proceedings against the two. However, Additional State Public Prosecutor (ASPP) BN Jagadeesha submitted that the investigation cannot be halted by the court and, at the most, the personal appearance of the petitioners can be dispensed with.