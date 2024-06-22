Maharashtra ATS puts up court notice on door of terror accused in Karnataka

BHATKAL (UTTARA KANNADA): A Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) which came to Bhatkal in search of a terror accused has put a court notice on the door of his house.

A few days ago, a person from Banavasi was picked up for questioning in connection with his alleged terror links. Even as the matter is still fresh in the minds of people, the ATS from Maharashtra came to arrest the accused. Armed with a court order, they zeroed in on his house in Navayath Colony in Bhatkal.

However, on finding that he is not in the house and is absconding, the ATS pasted the notice on the door of his house which reads, “A complaint has been made before me (VR Kachre, Special Judge, Under UAPA Act, Pune) that the accused number 1 Abdul Kadir Sultan alias Moulana Sultan is a resident of Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada. He is punishable under section 10 and 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Since he is absconding, he is required to appear at District Session Court, Pune, before this court in connection with the case on 21 June, 2024”.

Sultan is said to be wanted in a blast case in Pune. However, he is said to be absconding for the last one year.