Poor road safety? It’s about lacking motoring skills & psychology

There is a deadly combination of three factors at play in Namma Bengaluru as far as road safety is concerned.

The factor that is most often blamed is poor roads. It involves poor design, poor quality of roads (even lack of footpaths) and apathetic approach towards road maintenance which allows open potholes and unattended dugouts making motorists vulnerable to them.

The second is poor driving skills. This is a much ignored factor, as is evident from the fact that this segment is able to clear their driving licence tests at the regional transport offices (RTOs) with ease. They are the ones who end up on the roads in control of machines while posing a threat to other motorists and pedestrians — besides to themselves.

The third factor is psychological, which makes the motorist develop a poor attitude towards driving and towards other motorists and pedestrians despite good motoring skills.

All these three factors contribute to motorists violating traffic rules and laws, and what you have is a large number of motorists compromising road safety, making life all that more dangerous to live, whether you are on a bike, inside a car or just walking on the road — or even on a footpath that does not exist.

Motorists as well as a number of experts choose to blame the first factor for the lack of road safety. Poor driving skills and psychological factors are mostly not considered, but they are the ones that are most crucial in making our roads unsafe, even if the quality of roads are extremely poor and lack proper infrastructure.