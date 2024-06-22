Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer, family of land grabbing

According to the singer, Sindhuri, her husband and her 'political' brother-in-law have used State machinery and money to illegally encroach upon land.

This is not the first time Ali has referred to the alleged land grabbing.

In December 2022, he had tagged the Director General of Police, Karnataka in a thread and said that his farm, which is a trust property, was being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy and Madhu Reddy from the Bangalore land mafia with the help of Sindhuri, India Today reported.

Notably, Rohini Sindhuri is embroiled in another legal battle with Indian Police Service (IPS) officer D Roopa Moudgil, the report added.