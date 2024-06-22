Suraj Revanna forced me into homosexual act: Youth

HASSAN: After former Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna’s alleged involvement in a sex scandal, his older brother Suraj Revanna too has been accused of a sex scandal.

A youngster from Arkalgud has filed a complaint at the DG&IGP’s office in Bengaluru alleging that Suraj Revanna forced him into homosexual acts.

He approached the state police chief’s office as Holenarasipur police refused to file his complaint.

He has stated that he went seeking a job and Suraj Revanna forced him into homosexual acts at the latter’s farmhouse at Gannikada in Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district on June 16, 2024.

On Thursday, Suraj’s friend Shivakumar filed a police complaint against the youth for trying to blackmail Suraj Revanna and seeking Rs 5 crore to not file a complaint.