Train young minds to follow traffic rules, says top cop

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner B Dayananda highlighted that all road accidents are preventable if traffic rules are followed, and requested the education department to include road safety lessons in the curriculum, for primary and high school students. The syllabus, prepared by experts with suggestions from the police department, is ready to be integrated into educational books, he mentioned.

Dayananda emphasised that the high frequency of traffic violations and accidents in the city underscores the preventable nature of each road accident and the injury, if traffic rules are adhered to. He stressed the importance of educating young individuals about the significance of obeying traffic rules, to cultivate a responsible generation.

The senior officer explained that the lessons encompass a wide range of topics on road safety and traffic regulations, such as pedestrian rules, the significance of wearing helmets and seat belts, understanding traffic signals, and the risks associated with speeding. He highlighted that the city police have proactively made a detailed syllabus centred on road safety to educate students about traffic rules and safe behaviour on the roads.

Adding to the same, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth said that road accidents have been reduced by 10% due to the combined efforts of traffic police, NHAI, Public Works Department, BBMP and other authorities. “Public support is crucial for more progress. They need to ensure that they follow traffic rules strictly, wear helmets and fasten their seat belts,” he added. He also noted that majority of the road accidents can be avoided if people plan their day, and head out in advance.