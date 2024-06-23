After LS results, BJP, JDS to keep up momentum for ZP, TP elections

BENGALURU: Having tasted success with the alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and JDS leadership on Saturday blew the poll bugle for the BBMP and ZP, TP polls.

These elections are crucial to strengthen the key bases of both parties across the state and gives an indication that they are likely to continue their alliance up to the next Assembly polls in Karnataka. Both parties vowed to keep up the momentum to snub the ruling Congress which has also been making preparations for the upcoming elections.

The felicitation event organised by the state BJP unit for the 19 NDA MPs, including five ministers, at Palace Grounds was a testimony to the future political endeavour of the two parties with the BJP top brass apparently giving a go ahead for the continuation of the alliance.

“Zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections, which empower party workers, will come next. It should be handled responsibly. Let’s all work hard. Even in the Assembly session, we will break the arrogance of the Congress together,” said BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra.

He said he will embark on a statewide tour after the Assembly session to organise the party for the future polls. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given five central ministerial posts to the state and they, along with the MPs, will pay attention to the work that needs to be done for the state,” he said.

BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former CM B S Yediyurappa said the BJP-JDS alliance should work in coordination for the BBMP, ZP and TP and gram panchayat elections. “We should show our strength by winning these together with the JDS,” he said.