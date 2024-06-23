Karnataka: Suraj Revanna arrested for sodomising party worker

HOLENARASIPUR(HASSAN): Janata Dal-Secular leader Suraj Revanna has been arrested for sodomising male party worker.

Suraj is the brother of Prajwal Revanna who is facing several sexual assault charges.

The Holenarasipur Rural police on Saturday registered a case against MLC Dr Suraj Revanna following a complaint by a youth alleging that he was forced into a "homosexual act" by the legislator.

The youth, hailing from a village in Arkalgud taluk, mentioned in the complaint that the incident happened at the MLC’s farmhouse in Gannikada village of Holenarasipur taluk on June 16. The police registered the case against Suraj under Sections 377, 342 and 506 of the IPC.

The victim filed a complaint against Suraj at the DG&IGP’s office in Bengaluru when the Holenarasipur police allegedly refused to register the case on Friday. Sources said the DG&IGP reportedly directed the Hassan SP to act on the complaint. Security was tightened at the Holenarasipur Rural police station when the youth arrived to lodge the complaint.

In the complaint, he stated that Suraj, the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the matter. Suraj allegedly also warned the victim that he had murdered three persons and will kill his family. Suraj told him that his grandfather is a former PM, uncle a Union minister and the family has strong political clout, the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, Suraj termed the matter as politically motivated. “The complaint is baseless. A counter case has also been registered against the complainant. The truth will come out soon,” he said.

Holenarasipur Rural police brought Suraj from his farmhouse to the CEN station in Hassan on Saturday evening for inquiry over the complaint on alleged blackmailing by the victim.

Suraj's brother and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women and was arrested upon his return from Germany last month.

Suraj's brother Prajwal, who lost from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, was arrested on May 31 soon after returning from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him.

Their father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani are out on bail.

They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.

(With inputs from Online Desk & PTI)