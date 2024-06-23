Tarahunise lake in Karnataka thrives with 232 flora, fauna species

BENGALURU: Tarahunise Lake in North Bengaluru, which was dug back in 1964, and had largely been dry with only a few pools of water for the past three decades, is being revived for the past two years, and following its rejuvenation, the lake now hosts about 232 species of flora and fauna.

Currently, the lake covers 34.15 acres, and the water is spread across 32.32 acres, supporting fishing activities, and providing sustenance for communities residing around it.

As part of the rejuvenation, bi-weekly systematic field surveys were conducted between October and December 2023 to assess the biodiversity surrounding the lake ecosystem.

Methods like quadrat sampling and acoustic monitoring were used to capture a comprehensive view of the diverse taxa in the environment, along the lake’s perimeter. Additionally, treated water was pumped from the Hebbal-Nagawara STP.

In the Quadrat Sampling method, the area was divided into quadrants for a close look at the flora and fauna of each quadrant. The method gave a structured and detailed understanding of different species that were present in and around the lake perimeter, including the walk path. Acoustic monitoring was also used to record sounds made by different organisms, which helped identify and document species by their unique calls and sounds as well.