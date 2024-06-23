Tarahunise lake in Karnataka thrives with 232 flora, fauna species

BENGALURU: Tarahunise Lake in North Bengaluru, which was dug back in 1964, and had largely been dry with only a few pools of water for the past three decades, is being revived for the past two years, and following its rejuvenation, the lake now hosts about 232 species of flora and fauna.
Currently, the lake covers 34.15 acres, and the water is spread across 32.32 acres, supporting fishing activities, and providing sustenance for communities residing around it.
As part of the rejuvenation, bi-weekly systematic field surveys were conducted between October and December 2023 to assess the biodiversity surrounding the lake ecosystem.
Methods like quadrat sampling and acoustic monitoring were used to capture a comprehensive view of the diverse taxa in the environment, along the lake’s perimeter. Additionally, treated water was pumped from the Hebbal-Nagawara STP.
In the Quadrat Sampling method, the area was divided into quadrants for a close look at the flora and fauna of each quadrant. The method gave a structured and detailed understanding of different species that were present in and around the lake perimeter, including the walk path. Acoustic monitoring was also used to record sounds made by different organisms, which helped identify and document species by their unique calls and sounds as well.
The efforts to revive the lake began when WeWork India, in collaboration with the Anonymous Indian Charitable Trust (TAICT) adopted Tarahunise village, to address critical issues like soil erosion, area cleanup, and waste management awareness.
The volunteers were trained by experts from ‘Friends of Lake’ and the ‘Foundation of Environmental Monitoring’, which enabled them to conduct water quality testing, and enhanced their ability to monitor and protect the lake effectively.
Adoption of the lake led to several impactful environmental projects including Bund stabilization, the creation of a biodiversity park, and installation of floating wetlands to preserve the lake.
These initiatives have protected the lake bunds from erosion, improved road safety near the lake, and maintained cleanliness in the surrounding areas.
The installation of fences, litter bins, and community bins around the lake has further prevented pollution and enhanced its visual appeal.