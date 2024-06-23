University of Agricultural Sciences product Santhe attracts 15,000 visitors

BENGALURU: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) organised its inaugural University of Agricultural Sciences - Product Santhe at the GKVK Campus on Saturday. The event aims to raise awareness among the public, particularly farmers, about the university’s activities and products.

N Chaluvarayaswamy, Agriculture Minister and Pro-chancellor of UAS Bangalore, inaugurated the santhe that serves as a platform to showcase a diverse array of products and varieties developed by UAS and promoted by self-help groups. Highlights included seeds, aromatic and medicinal plants, organic jaggery, honey, and value-added products such as silkworm cocoons and banana plants.

Additionally, Rajmudi rice, organic ragi, coconut oil, handmade scented soaps, face creams, vegetable seed packets, jackfruit products, millets, nutritional laddus, bakery products, ready-to-cook powders, mixtures, and pickles were featured attractions.

Over its six-decade history, UAS Bangalore has developed 485 technologies and 328 varieties, which continue to be highly favoured among farmers nationwide, significantly boosting agricultural production in Karnataka.

The event attracted more than 15,000 attendees, comprising both the public and farmers.