Bengaluru: Cops to crack down on bikers with defective helmets

BENGALURU: The major reason for two-wheeler fatalities is head and neck injuries, which can be prevented by wearing protective headgear conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards.

However, as many two-wheeler riders are seen wearing half-helmets, helmets without chin-straps and non-standard helmets in the city, though it is mandatory for all, including children above four years as per Section 129(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act, Bengaluru police said they will slap fines for violations as they have already created enough awareness about the importance of helmets.“Only one-third of two-wheeler riders and pillion riders wear proper protective headgear conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards,” said NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy.

A senior police officer said that out of fear of being caught for traffic rules violations, motorists wear non-standard, cheap helmets which cost their lives. They argue that they are wearing helmets and still getting fined. The police can book motorists who wear non-standard helmets, half helmets, and helmets without straps under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police can’t book those who sell non-standard and half helmets on the street. The respective authorities need to take action. The police can only create awareness and book violators for traffic violations, he added.