Demand for more DCMs? Karnataka Minister says nothing wrong

BAGALKOT: Bringing the issue of the demand for more deputy chief ministers to the fore again, Cooperation MinisterKN Rajanna on Sunday defended such a move, stating that whenever power is distributed, it will help the party gain the confidence of various communities.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the new head office of Bapuji Cooperative Credit Society on Sunday, Rajanna said the people of different communities will lose faith in the party, if their leaders are neglected.

“If only a section of the people retain power, then those who are representing different communities could drift away when the party is out of power. In that context, I am advocating the need to have more DCM posts,” the minister said.

Rajanna felt the MLAs of Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities should have one post of DCM each, and added that already, the BJP has set an example by doing so in several states. Making it clear that the DCM will not get any additional privileges as a minister, he, however, said that the post adds honour. “People of these communities will feel proud and extend gratitude to the party for the recognition. This is a way to gain the people’s confidence,” he said.

Stating that the matter was not raised as the party was busy with the Lok Sabha polls, Rajanna said that now, many ministers, including Zamir Ahmed Khan and Satish Jarkiholi, have raised it He, however, made it clear that the decision in this regard is left to the party’s central leadership.

Guarantees to stay

Rubbishing reports of the Congress government contemplating discontinuing its five guarantee schemes, the minister said that no ministers or MLAs of the party had opposed them.

“The chief minister himself has categorically stated that the government will not stop the guarantee schemes, which are meant to help the poor,” he said.