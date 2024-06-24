Kadur woman colludes with paramour to murder hubby

CHIKKAMAGALURU: An incident of a man becoming a victim of his wife’s illicit affair has been reported from Doddabeeranahalli under Sakarayanapatna police station limits in Kadur taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Jayanna (42), a tile worker. His wife Shruti (35) fell in love with Kiran Kumar (27), son of Jayanna’s elder brother. After learning about the affair, Jayanna confronted his wife about it. There were frequent quarrels between them due to the alleged affair.

On June 16, Shruti with her paramour hatched a plan to kill her husband. She fed her husband food and liquor laced with poison that night. Shruti cooked up a story, saying that Jayanna had developed abdominal pain and she was taking him to the hospital.

But Shruti and Kiran did not take Jayanna to any hospital, but instead kept circling around in the car through the town. It is also learnt that they allegedly choked Jayanna in the car, and projected it as a natural death.

A few relatives who were suspicious informed the police, who started an investigation. Later, Jayanna’s daughter revealed the plot to end her father’s life by not taking him to the hospital in time.

The police arrested Shruti and Kiran Kumar and a case has been registered at Sakarayanapatna police station in this regard.