Kalaburagi airport in Karnataka gets bomb threat

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi airport here received a bomb threat via email on Monday.

A search operation is on, and bomb disposal team and dog squads are on the job on the airport premises, said the police.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chethan R told PTI that the airport director received an email from an anonymous ID claiming that a bomb was planted inside the airport premises. As soon as we received information, a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the spot.

"All the passengers on the flight were de-boarded. All the airport staff and passengers have been shifted to a safer place while an intensive and thorough search operation is being carried out," he added.