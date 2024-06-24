Karnataka: 20-year-old girl, 45-year-old man in love end life

TUMAKURU: An alleged affair between a 20-year-old girl and a 45-year-old married man ended in tragedy with the couple jumping into a tank at Mavathuru in Koratagere taluk on Saturday. Police fished out Ananya’s body on Saturday evening with the help of divers, and found Rangaswamy’s body on Sunday morning.

The girl, from Lakkayyanapalya hamlet near Chinnahalli, was a B.Com second-year student at Channamma First Grade College in Kolala town, where Rangaswamy was running his business. Originally from Byragondlu village, Rangaswamy was into several businesses, including tailoring and selling electronics.

Ananya’s father Mallikarjunaiah is a farmer and small-time politician. Rangaswamy was married to Gangaratnamma, who worked as a help at a bank in Kolala, and they have two sons, studying in PU and Class 8. They were family friends for some years but a year ago, Ananya and Rangaswamy fell in love and even decided to marry. Since it was against the wishes of their families, they eloped a couple of days ago and returned to the tank in Mavathuru on Saturday.

Rangaswamy abandoned his car, and he and Ananya jumped into the tank and drowned. They left their mobiles and footwear on the bank.

Passersby turned suspicious and informed Kolala police, who rushed to the spot. Following complaints by Ananya’s father and Rangaswamy’s wife, police registered cases and took up an investigation.