Karnataka: Congress govt to go? Vijayendra, Ravi in no hurry for political action

BENGALURU: BJP leaders in Karnataka appear to be divided over the removal of the Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah in Karnataka.

Even as Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna said the government is likely to collapse any time, BJP state chief BY Vijayendra said he wants to give the Congress government a good fight during its tenure.

“For the next four years, we have to fight against the corrupt Congress government. During the BJP regime, the state was at the forefront in all fields, but in one year of Congress rule, it is lagging behind,” Vijayendra said at the felicitation held for the 19 NDA MPs of the state on Saturday.

According to sources, Vijayendra, the young leader who has seen power from close as the son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, is in no hurry to attain power. Instead, he wants to go on a statewide trip to organize the party like his father, and get close to the people.

And like Yediyurappa, Vijayendra is on good terms with almost all Veerashaiva-Lingayat religious institutions across the state, and is capable of filling his father’s shoes as a strong leader of one of the largest communities in the state, observed political pundits.