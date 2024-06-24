Mission Safety: Bikers rally for awareness

BENGALURU: In a display of community spirit, riders from all walks of life gathered on Sunday morning for the ‘Ride Safe India’ bike rally organised by The New Indian Express, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.

The event brought together professionals from various backgrounds, apart from everyday bikers, all united in their mission to promote road safety. The rally, with about 250 participants, underscored the critical importance of wearing helmets and other safety measures, transforming the city’s streets into a powerful message for safer travel.

The participants included BBMP marshals and representatives from Hero MotoCorp, riding alongside TNIE staff.

The bike rally, flagged off by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, started at Raj Bhavan and passed iconic landmarks such as Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, Kempegowda Tower, Queen’s Circle, and Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The route included Coffee Board Junction, KR Circle, Nrupathunga Road, Hudson Circle, Kasturba Road, Anil Kumble Circle, BRV Circle, GPO Junction and Balekundri Circle, culminating at The New Indian Express office on Queen’s Road.

The road safety initiative was launched on June 21, with Home Minister G Parameshwara and senior officials from the city police, city traffic police, health institutions and state transport department launching the event with the distribution of safety kits to BBMP marshals, police personnel, Home Guards, and bike and taxi union members.

The event emphasises that road safety is a shared responsibility and highlights that wearing a helmet is not just an accessory but a critical component of safe driving that ensures compliance with traffic laws and reduces the risk of penalties from law enforcement authorities.