Sexual assault case: Suraj Revanna arrested, sent to judicial custody

HASSAN/BENGALURU: Dr Suraj Revanna, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, was arrested by the Holenarasipur Rural police in connection with a case in which he allegedly forced a JDS male party worker into sodomy.

The JDS MLC was remanded in judicial custody after he was produced before a magistrate in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. The case has been taken over by the sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The 27-year-old victim from Arkalgud taluk had filed a complaint against the MLC for forcing him into homosexual acts at his farmhouse in Gannikada village of Holenarasipur taluk on June 16.

Based on the complaint filed on June 22, the Holenarasipur Rural police took Suraj into custody from his farmhouse on charges filed under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The Hassan police, who seized Suraj’s mobile phone, questioned him at at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station before taking him to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for mandatory medical examination.

Later, the police brought him to Bengaluru and handed him over to the CID police, as the state government had issued orders transferring the case to CID.

The 36-year-old legislator is the son of Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna and elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.