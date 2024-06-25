Dengue cases spike by 60 per cent in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department has recorded nearly a 60% increase in dengue cases in the first half of this year, compared to 2023. The total cases rose from 2,003 till June 2023, to 4,886 positive cases this year. Of the total, 1,230 cases were recorded within the BBMP limits, while Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts recorded a total of 30 cases.

Health Commissioner Randeep D told TNIE that to improve surveillance, health staff are deployed to towns on the first and third Friday of every month, which will help reduce infection and educate the general public through Information, Education, and Communication.

The health commissioner noted that the long dry spell has led to a water shortage, prompting increased water storage practices, which in turn have intensified mosquito breeding. Additionally, the community’s resistance to the application of larvicide in storage containers due to water shortage has exacerbated the problem. Intermittent rain has also resulted in outdoor breeding of the insects, apart from the increase in testing of suspected dengue fever cases, compared to the previous year.

Randeep said the treatment and management of dengue cases through implementation of vector control methods are being done in the state, as per the directives of National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases (VBD).