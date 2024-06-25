Goa murder: Second report says Bengaluru CEO ‘mentally fit’

BELAGAVI: Nearly six months after Suchana Seth, CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI firm, allegedly killed her four-year-old son in a Goa hotel and a chargesheet filed against her two months ago, a second medical opinion has revealed that she is “mentally fit”.

Besides, a forensic report has revealed that Seth wrote the note that was recovered from the suitcase in which she had stuffed her son’s body and took it to Bengaluru when she was caught.

After Seth’s father demanded that the Mental Health Authority re-evaluate Suchana’s mental health, the children’s court in Goa approved his plea in March. In February, her father submitted an application contesting the findings of the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) in Bambolim, which had determined that she was mentally stable.

Sources said the note on tissue paper was sent to Pune Central Forensic Science Laboratory. In it, Seth stated that her son was against her former husband Venkat Raman visiting him. “My kid pleaded with me not to hand him over to my abusive, violent former spouse. I’m being threatened with a jail sentence by my ex-husband and the family court judge if I don’t send my 4-year-old kid against his will,” she stated.