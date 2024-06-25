Karnataka bans artificial colours in kebabs

BENGALURU: Responding to widespread concern over health risks associated with consumption of artificially-coloured kebabs, the health department has banned use of such additives in vegetarian, chicken and fish kebabs sold across the state.

The decision comes in view of the findings that kebab samples collected from 39 outlets contained unsafe levels of artificial colours such as Sunset Yellow, a synthetic orange dye, and Carmoisine, a dark red colouring agent.

“Such additives, as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, pose serious health risks,” the department’s order issued on June 21 stated.

Laboratories reported that about eight kebab samples were found to be non-compliant with food safety standards due to the presence of artificial colours, the order said.

The order stated that penalties for violations, ranging from imprisonment for a minimum of seven years up to life term, along with fines up to Rs 10 lakh will be imposed.