Karnataka BJP wants Sonia, Rahul to apologise for Emergency

BENGALURU: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Monday staged a protest against the Congress for imposing the Emergency in 1975 by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and demanded an apology from her daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi and grandson Rahul Gandhi.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, who took part in the protest, called the Congress anti-national and anti-Constitutional.

“The Congress has to seek an apology before the people and accept that it misused the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi has to apologise,”

Ashoka said, hitting out at the leaders of the Congress for accusing BJP of attempting to change the Constitution.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that for us the Constitution is like Bhagavad Gita. There is no question of changing the Constitution. It is the Congress that misused and mistreated the Constitution,” he said, adding that Sonia and Rahul should apologise at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.