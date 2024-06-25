Karnataka: Demand for more DCMs creates friction between Congress camps

BENGALURU: With loyalists of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah renewing their demand for the creation of more deputy CM posts in the government, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday lashed out at his own party leaders. With this, the cold war between the loyalists of Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar has come to the fore after Lok Sabha elections.
“Those who want additional DCM posts should go to the party high command or Congress Legislative Party and make their demands, instead of speaking to the media which cannot help them. If all ministers are made deputy chief ministers, then all the communities will get representation. Lok Sabha elections have just ended and the Congress has got 4-5 seats less than expected. There is a need for ministers who took responsibility in the election to introspect,” Priyank Kharge said. He was skeptical whether the creation of more DCM posts will resolve the issue of social justice and help strengthen the party.
Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh, former Bengaluru Rural MP, also joined issue, saying there are more than eight leaders in the party who deserve to become DCMs. “If the party decides, it’s good to have another 8-10 DCMs. Eight-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy, Dr G Parameshwara who ran the party as KPCC president for eight years, Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre, MB Patil, Zameer Ahmed Khan under minority quota, Krishna Byre Gowda and N Chaluvarayaswamy as Vokkaligas, Dinesh Gundu Rao and RV Deshpande as Brahmins could be made DCMs to deliver social justice,” he said with sarcasm. Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna had on Sunday reiterated in Bagalkot that more DCMs should be appointed, giving representation to different communities. Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan had advocated the same.
With PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, an ST Nayaka leader, camping in the national capital, speculation is rife that he may be lobbying for the KPCC president’s post, as DCM Shivakumar is likely to vacate the post soon, according to sources. In that case, Rajanna will also be in the race for the DCM post from ST Nayaka community, they added.