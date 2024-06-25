Karnataka: Demand for more DCMs creates friction between Congress camps

BENGALURU: With loyalists of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah renewing their demand for the creation of more deputy CM posts in the government, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday lashed out at his own party leaders. With this, the cold war between the loyalists of Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar has come to the fore after Lok Sabha elections.

“Those who want additional DCM posts should go to the party high command or Congress Legislative Party and make their demands, instead of speaking to the media which cannot help them. If all ministers are made deputy chief ministers, then all the communities will get representation. Lok Sabha elections have just ended and the Congress has got 4-5 seats less than expected. There is a need for ministers who took responsibility in the election to introspect,” Priyank Kharge said. He was skeptical whether the creation of more DCM posts will resolve the issue of social justice and help strengthen the party.