Karnataka: Government schools told to be ready for rainy days

BENGALURU: With heavy rain expected over the next couple of weeks in different parts of the state, the government has ordered all its schools to ensure safety of students during water logging and damage to school buildings.

In a circular, Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) noted that dilapidated school buildings were likely to get damaged or even collapse during rain. For the safety of students, respective headmasters should make alternative arrangements.

The department has also sought from officials a list of buildings, rooms, toilets and compounds that need fixing for the ongoing rainy season. “Some areas might experience heavy rain and students might face difficulty due to water logging inside classrooms. In such cases, prompt action must be taken in cooperation with panchayat leaders, civic bodies or city council to clear the water,” the circular read.

Headmasters and Block Education Officers (BEOs) have been directed to take precautionary measures to ensure that live power cables are not lying on the ground. “Small scale repairs can be done with the help of civic bodies at the earliest,” the advisory suggested.

Schools should also cover open pits, wells or manholes and restrict students from going near them. “Holidays must be declared on extremely rainy days after obtaining prior permission. Lectures missed on such days must be completed in the following schedule,” the Education Commissioner said.