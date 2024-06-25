Minor among three murdered in Bengaluru

Police said that around 10.30pm Sunday, Anand and Puttaswamy had an argument over payment of house rent. Puttaswamy, who was drunk, started the argument, and stabbed his son with a kitchen knife. On hearing his screams, neighbours rushed Anand to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The duo often argued over domestic issues.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was killed by his neighbours, who smashed his head with a stone on Sunday evening. The incident happened near a park close to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. The deceased was identified as Panneer Selvam, a resident of Malleswaram and a native of Tamil Nadu, who worked as a construction worker. The accused are Prema Kumar (21) and Madan (21), both residents of Malleswaram.

Police said that Selvam had abused Kumar’s mother during an argument at their residence on Sunday, following which Kumar took the victim near the park on the pretext of resolving the issue and smashed his head with a stone, with the help of his friend Madan. Police checked CCTV footage and nabbed the duo.