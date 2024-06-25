Renukaswamy murder case: Fearing ire of Darshan fans, four accused will move to Tumakuru jail

BENGALURU: The four accused who had surrendered before the police in connection with the brutal murder of 33-year-old S Renukaswamy, a medical store staffer in Chitradurga, will be shifted to Tumakuru prison on security grounds.

V Karthik alias Kappe (27) and R Keshavmurthy (27) of Girinagar; L Nikhil Nayak (21) of BG Road; and Ravi Shankar alias Ravi (32) of Chitradurga, will be shifted to the Tumakuru prison. The prosecution on Saturday requested the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) to shift some of the accused to the Tumakuru prison, citing that they could be attacked by other accused and some fans of Darshan at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

The judge on Monday directed the police to shift the four accused to Tumakuru, and they were expected to be shifted on Monday night. The four had surrendered before the Kamakshipalya police on June 10, claiming to have murdered the victim over a financial matter. The four reportedly spilled actor Darshan’s name, yielding to thorough interrogation. Since the four revealed Darshan’s name, the police are not ruling out the possibility of an attack on them in jail.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vineesh met him at the Bengaluru Central Prison on Monday. Actor Vinod Prabhakar, son of late actor Tiger Prabhakar, also met him. A few fans had also arrived near the prison to meet the actor, but were denied permission to advance.

Vinod, after meeting Darshan, told the media that the last time he met the actor was at a party. “I came to know about the incident from the media. When I met Darshan in jail, we just shook hands and did not speak anything. I was just given two minutes to meet him,” he added.