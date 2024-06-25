Sexual abuse case: Prajwal remanded in judicial custody till July 8

BENGALURU: The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Monday remanded former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse, in 14 days judicial custody. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not seek further extension of his custody.

The SIT, on June 19, had taken him to custody in connection with the sexual abuse case. Judge KN Shivakumar of special court for trial of cases against sitting and former MLAs/MPs remanded Prajwal in judicial custody until July 8. During the hearing, Prajwal complained about gastric issues. To this the judge ordered the SIT officials to look after his health issues. Prajwal was sent to Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara with elaborate security.

Meanwhile, a city civil and sessions court reserved the order on Prajwal’s bail petition till June 26. Prajwal had filed the bail application in connection with the case registered against him by the Holenarasipura Town police.

The SIT, probing three cases against the suspended JDS leader, have had Prajwal in their custody for 22 days so far. The 33-year-old was arrested in a case registered against him at Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan, and two other cases were registered against him in Bengaluru. The SIT had taken him to police custody in the three cases.

The sexual harassment cases came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan. The first case against him was filed on April 28, 2024, when a 47-year-old woman had filed a sexual harassment complaint case against him. He was arrested on May 31 soon after he landed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport from Munich, Germany.