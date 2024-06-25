Sexual assault case: Suraj Revanna remanded in CID custody till July 1

BENGALURU: A city-based court has remanded MLC Suraj Revanna, arrested in connection with a sodomy case, in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) till July 1. Suraj, 36, a medico by profession, was remanded in 14 days judicial custody by the Judge of the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Sunday night. The jail officials had given an Under Trial Prisoner number 6141 to him. The case was initially registered by the Holenarasipura Rural police following a complaint from a 27-year-old JDS worker on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Hassan CEN police brought Suraj to Bengaluru and produced him before a magistrate. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the case was transferred to CID for further investigation on directive from the office of the ADGP (Law and Order). After getting the case file officially from the Hassan police, the CID officials on Monday moved the Special Court For Elected Representatives seeking his custody. The prosecution sought 14 day custody of Suraj to take him to Hassan for a mahazar, recovery of clothes and WhatsApp messages, and other digital evidence. But the court gave his custody to CID only till July 1.

A three-member CID team headed by SP Venkatesh, DySP Umesh, and Inspector Narendra Babu has been formed to investigate the case. The State Government has appointed Ashok N Nayak as Special Public Prosecutor. The Holenarasipura Rural Police has registered a case of unnatural offences (IPC 377), wrongful confinement (IPC 342), criminal intimidation (IPC 506) and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC 34) against Suraj.