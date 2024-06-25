Ulsoor Lake to be developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore

BENGALURU: Ulsoor Lake, which keeps getting polluted due to sewage inflow from houses in Marappa Garden, Chinnappa Garden and other areas in the upper catchment areas of Shivajinagar and parts of Sarvagnanagar, will be taken up for development at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

According to Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, who took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for new fencing at Ulsoor Lake, the water body holds historical significance as it was built by Kempe Gowda II in the 16th century, and was renovated during the British regime. “The lake needs attention and will be desilted. We will be holding discussions with the Chief Commissioner of BBMP. This is the only large water body in the central business district of Bengaluru, hence all efforts will be made to develop it,” said Arshad. The MLA said the lake already has a kalyani, and spots in the premises where rituals are performed will be developed so that Hindu community members do not face inconvenience.

Executive Engineer, Lakes division, Nithya J, who is monitoring the work, said the Palike and an agency involved in the development of the lake, have desilted the wetland, added floating islands and four aerators to improve oxygen level. She said floating materials and sewage had spoiled the lake over the years.