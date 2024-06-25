Ulsoor Lake to be developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore

BENGALURU: Ulsoor Lake, which keeps getting polluted due to sewage inflow from houses in Marappa Garden, Chinnappa Garden and other areas in the upper catchment areas of Shivajinagar and parts of Sarvagnanagar, will be taken up for development at a cost of Rs 20 crore.
According to Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, who took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for new fencing at Ulsoor Lake, the water body holds historical significance as it was built by Kempe Gowda II in the 16th century, and was renovated during the British regime. “The lake needs attention and will be desilted. We will be holding discussions with the Chief Commissioner of BBMP. This is the only large water body in the central business district of Bengaluru, hence all efforts will be made to develop it,” said Arshad. The MLA said the lake already has a kalyani, and spots in the premises where rituals are performed will be developed so that Hindu community members do not face inconvenience.
Executive Engineer, Lakes division, Nithya J, who is monitoring the work, said the Palike and an agency involved in the development of the lake, have desilted the wetland, added floating islands and four aerators to improve oxygen level. She said floating materials and sewage had spoiled the lake over the years.
“We have conducted a bathymetric survey with 80 per cent accuracy. Before desilting the 88-acre water body, dewatering will be done and the water level brought down to about 2metres. Silt will be removed only where it is needed. The process may take up to one year,” she said.
Work will involve pathway improvement, fencing and development of three islands in the lake and two islands in the 8-acre wetland. The Palike’s lake division will also install a sluice gate to regulate water flow, she said. “Gabion, the process in which a steel mesh is used to make a wall-like structure, and filled with stones and concrete on the edge of the bund, will ensure the water holding capacity will not decrease. This is long-lasting and has an ecological advantage,” she added. Similar work has already been executed at Sankey Tank in West Zone.
Lake department officials say that only the tendering process is pending and once the agency is fixed, work will take off.