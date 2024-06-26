Four killed as compound wall collapses in Karnataka's Kuttar

MANGALURU: Amid heavy rains lashing the region, four persons of a family including two children died after a compound wall collapsed at Kuttar of Munnur village in Ullal taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased are identified as Yasir (45), his wife Mariyamma (40), their son Riyan and daughter Rifana.

Sources said the compound wall of neighbour Abubaker's house fell on Yasir's house killing all the four. Three bodies have been retrieved from the debris while search is on for Rifana's body. The region has been witnessing heavy rains since last few days leading to damage of public and private properties. Legislative Assembly Speaker and local MLA UT Khader is likely to visit Munnur later in the day.