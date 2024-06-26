From hearing loss to paralysis, doctors flag viral infections wreaking havoc

BENGALURU: Viral infections typically characterised by symptoms such as fever, nausea, and body aches, can escalate to severe consequences, including hearing loss, respiratory infections, vision impairment, and nerve damage that may result in paralysis.

The recent case of Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik, who has been diagnosed with rare sensorineural hearing loss after a viral infection, underscores the potential seriousness of viral illnesses and the importance of timely medical attention.

Health experts emphasise the critical importance of addressing viral infections promptly, as neglect can lead to severe complications. “Viruses infiltrate cells, disrupting their normal function, potentially causing significant cellular damage, particularly in vital organs,” the experts say.

Highlighting the lasting complications viruses can induce, including hearing loss and paralysis, which can stem from various viral infections, Dr Sheela Chakravarthy, Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, said that a prominent example is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, triggered by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, known for causing chickenpox and shingles that manifests with facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

Dr Sheela explained that viruses can also target nerves directly, leading to paralysis in different parts of the body, while some invade the inner ear, damaging critical hair cells responsible for hearing and resulting in total hearing loss.