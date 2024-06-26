IISc scientists come up with new culture system to track TB

BENGALURU: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have designed a novel 3D hydrogel culture system that mimics the mammalian lung environment, which can track and study how tuberculosis bacteria infect lung cells and test the efficacy of therapeutics used to treat TB.

Scientists opined that the current culture models used to study TB infection have several limitations.

They are typically culture plates that are monolayered and do not accurately mimic the 3D microenvironment inside the lungs. The microenvironment experienced by the cells in such 2D culture is vastly different from the actual extracellular matrix (ECM) surrounding lung tissue.

“In a tissue culture plate, there are no ECM molecules, and even if a very thin layer of ECM is coated on these plates, the lung cells ‘see’ the ECM on one side at best,” said Vishal Gupta, PhD student at the Department of Bioengineering (BE) and first author.

The team has now designed a 3D hydrogel culture made of collagen, a key molecule present in the ECM of lung cells. Collagen is soluble in water at a slightly acidic pH. As the pH is increased, the collagen forms fibrils which cross-link to form a gel-like 3D structure.