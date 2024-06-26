Karnataka CM defends milk price hike, says move will help lakhs of farmers

BENGALURU: The 500ml Nandini milk packet will now contain 550ml and cost Rs 2 more. It is the state government’s method of handling ample milk production, and keeping both dairy farmers and consumers happy.

Defending the increase in both quantity of milk and price, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka’s average milk production has reached close to 1 crore litres per day. This decision of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will help lakhs of dairy farmers, the CM said.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that good rainfall this year has ensured ample fodder for cattle, due to which milk production has shot up. “KMF made the decision to handle increased production, making it beneficial for both farmers and consumers. It also ensures that surplus milk production is not rejected at collection centres,” he added.

Compared to last year, milk production in the state has increased by 15 per cent, from a daily average of 90 lakh litres to 99 lakh litres.

In a press statement, the chief minister said there will be no increase in the price of Nandini milk. Instead, each milk packet will now contain an additional 50ml of milk -- half-litre (500ml) packets will be replaced by 550ml packets, and one-litre (1000ml) packets will contain 1050ml milk. Previously, milk was priced at Rs 42 for 1000ml and Rs 22 for 500ml. Now, the 1050ml packet will be sold for Rs 44, and 550ml packet for Rs 24.