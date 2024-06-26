Karnataka: With 50ml more, Nandini milk costlier by Rs 2

BENGALURU: A few days after the state government hiked the fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre and slashed the rates of high-end liquor, the milk price has been increased by Rs 2 per packet, but with a little more quantity. The new milk price will come into effect on Wednesday (June 26).

As per Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) order, there will be 50ml more in each Nandini milk packet -- half litre and one litre. The price has been hiked for each packet by Rs 2, irrespective of the type of milk.

“The price has not been hiked, it has been revised. As we have increased the quantity of milk in each packet, an additional amount is being charged. This is a temporary measure. Once the milk procurement reduces, the quantity of milk in each packet will be revised and so will the rates. We have increased the quantity and the cost as milk procurement from farmers has increased and that has to be adjusted and paid back to them,” KMF Chairman Bheema Naik told TNIE.

However, this has not gone well with leaders of Opposition parties and citizens. They have accused the state government of doing this to fund the guarantee schemes.

But KMF officials defended the decision, saying the extra money earned will not go to the state exchequer. “We are not paying anything to the exchequer. The money earned will be passed on to farmers.