Milk price hike: Karnataka Dy CM says it is demand by farmers

MANGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the hike in milk prices and said it was demand of the state’s farmers.

“Prices of fodder have increased. Several milk-producing unions are seeking a hike in milk price. Farmers are also getting less money for milk. Hence, the government has decided to hike milk prices,” Shivakumar, who is also state Congress chief, said.

Earlier, Shivakumar countered Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that the former has done nothing for Channapatna.

Speaking to reporters at Mangalore International Airport before heading to Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Swamy Temple, Shivakumar said, “I entered politics before Kumaraswamy. I have known Channapatna for 10 years more than him.. I belong to Channapatna. How does he know that I have not done anything for Channapatna? I contested against his father (HD Deve Gowda) in 1985. Kumaraswamy entered electoral politics in 1995. As a minister in the past, I worked for the people of Channapatna. Now is the right time to work for them. My brother Suresh is not interested to contest the Channapatna bypoll. As many as 85,000 people have voted for us and we cannot desert them now. People have blessed us with 136 seats in the Assembly.... we need to work for their development.”

On the demand for more DyCMs, Shivakumar said the party high command will decide on it.

Regarding his visit to Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Swamy Temple, Shivakumar said that being a Hindu, he desired to visit the temple along with his family. On the formation of Kukke Temple Development Authority, Shivakumar said that he has received the proposal and it would be placed before the Cabinet.