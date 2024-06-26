One more sexual assault case against Suraj Revanna

HASSAN: One more alleged homosexual assault case was registered against MLC Dr Suraj Revanna at the Holenarasipur Rural police station on Tuesday evening.

The police said Suraj allegedly assaulted the victim during the Covid pandemic at his farm House in Gannikada. The victim did not file a police complaint as he was threatened with murder, the police said. On Suraj’s insistence, he had filed a false complaint against the first victim from Arkalgud taluk, saying that the latter had tried to extort Rs 5 crore from the MLC, the police said.

Earlier in the day the Konanur police had filed a case of misappropriation of funds from a private finance company against the victim. He had gone missing after filing the complaint against the Arkalgud victim.