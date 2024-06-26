Publish GO on both land notification, denotification: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to issue a circular at the earliest to ensure that all government orders that denotify lands from acquisition and subsequent government orders that rescind such denotifications are published in the official gazette and made part of the property records.

A division bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Ramachandra D Huddar passed the order while allowing the appeal filed by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) questioning the order of a single judge. The court directed the Registry of the high court to send a copy of the judgment immediately to the chief secretary of the state government for issuance of a circular at the earliest.

The land in question was ordered to be left out of the acquisition process through a notification dated September 29, 2010, and was published in the gazette. Subsequently, the government, through an order dated October 19, 2010, rescinded the denotification.

This rescinding order was not published in the gazette for reasons best known to the government although such a course gave rise to certain speculations, which led to the dispute. Therefore, the court passed the order to publish both the notification and denotification of lands in the gazette.