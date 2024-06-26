Three-day Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya from December 20

BENGALURU: Mandya will host the 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana for three days from December 20. The literary meet was earlier scheduled to be held in December 2023.

The State Government, however, deferred the meet several times for various reasons, including drought and later the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday convened a meeting with Mandya District Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, members from Kannada Sahitya Parishath, legislators and others and decided to hold the annual meeting in December this year.

The last Sahithya Sammelana was held in Gadag in January 2023 where they decided to hold the next Sammelana in December 2023 at Mandya. However, it was pushed to Februaru 2024 and then to June 2024.

“We have now decided to hold the meet in December this year as we are expecting more people from outside Karnataka and India. We are requesting Kannadigas residing across the globe to take part in the three-day sammelana,” Siddaramaiah said.

Mandya has hosted the meet twice in the past (1974 and 1994).