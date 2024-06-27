Get Up close and personal with leopards at Bannerghatta Biological Park safari

BENGALURU: The leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) was inaugurated by Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday. Though the safari was ready, it was not thrown open to the public as the authorities waited for the hand-reared leopards to get accustomed to each other, and the election code of conduct to be lifted.

BBP executive director Surya Sen said the safari covered 20 hectares near the sloth bear safari, and was set up at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. It is home to 20 leopards, however, on the first day, only eight were allowed in the open. They were initially shy as they were used to only one vehicle moving around, while on the first day itself, a total of 160 safari trips were made.

The safari is part of the carnivore and herbivore safari package, and visitors to the zoo will not be charged extra. Khandre said the management is in talks with international zoos to get hunting cheetahs, chimpanzees, puma and sloths, and enclosures are also being made. The minister also took stern note of the piles of garbage, waste and plastic strewn around Bannerghatta National Park and Zoo, and directed officials to clear the mess or face action.

Speaking to the media, Khandre said that during his interaction with Union Forests Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday, he had pressed him to release the pending Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund of Rs 1,000 crore. “I also asked for Rs 100 crore to take up man-animal conflict reduction programmes, afforestation and other forest works. The minister agreed to the demands,” he said, adding that he would speak to his ministerial colleagues to ensure that roads leading to the zoo and surrounding villages are improved.