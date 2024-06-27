Phase-3A metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal to be completed by 2031, says BMRCL

BENGALURU: The deadline for the Phase-3A line, running for 36.5-km from Sarjapur to Hebbal, has been fixed at 2031, said Metro sources. After a delay of 18 months, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the state government last week for its consent.
The project is estimated to cost Rs 26,405 crore and will have 28 stations, said multiple Metro sources. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had made a surprise announcement of the line in his budget speech in 2022-23, setting an eight-month deadline to submit the DPR. The project cost was put at Rs 16,000 crore then, but it has shot up since. BMRCL contracted Rina Consulting to prepare the DRP.
A source told TNIE, “The project will have 11 stations in the 14.4-km underground stretch from Koramangala Second Block to the Veterinary College. It will have 17 stations in the 22.1-km elevated corridor which will run from Sarjapur to Koramangala Second Block and will continue after the underground portion from Veterinary College to Hebbal.”
Commissioning of the line is expected to boost BMRCL ridership. “As per studies, the line is expected to have a daily ridership of 6.21 lakh in 2031; 7.2 lakh in 2041; 8.51 lakh in 2051 and 9.5 lakh by 2061,” he added.
A total of 5,400 trees will be cut for the line with half of them set to be transplanted elsewhere, another source said. Metro’s 3A line will have eight interchanges, he said. They will be at Sarjapur, Carmelaram, Iblur, Agara, Dairy Circle, Shanthinagar, KR Circle and Hebbal.
“The line will connect other Metro lines at four stations. “At Dairy Circle, the Phase 3A line will intersect with the Dairy Circle station of the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara Line); at KR circle with Sir MV Station of the Purple Line (Whitefield-Challaghatta) and at Iblur and Hebbal with the same stations of the Blue Line (Outer Ring Road-Airport).” At Carmelaram, it will intersect with the railway line.