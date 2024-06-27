Phase-3A metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal to be completed by 2031, says BMRCL

Commissioning of the line is expected to boost BMRCL ridership. “As per studies, the line is expected to have a daily ridership of 6.21 lakh in 2031; 7.2 lakh in 2041; 8.51 lakh in 2051 and 9.5 lakh by 2061,” he added.

A total of 5,400 trees will be cut for the line with half of them set to be transplanted elsewhere, another source said. Metro’s 3A line will have eight interchanges, he said. They will be at Sarjapur, Carmelaram, Iblur, Agara, Dairy Circle, Shanthinagar, KR Circle and Hebbal.

“The line will connect other Metro lines at four stations. “At Dairy Circle, the Phase 3A line will intersect with the Dairy Circle station of the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara Line); at KR circle with Sir MV Station of the Purple Line (Whitefield-Challaghatta) and at Iblur and Hebbal with the same stations of the Blue Line (Outer Ring Road-Airport).” At Carmelaram, it will intersect with the railway line.