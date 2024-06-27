Price hike common whenever new government comes to power: N Chaluvarayaswamy

BELAGAVI: Defending the recent increase in milk and fuel prices in Karnataka, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Wednesday said such price rise is common whenever a new government takes over.

He told reporters here that prices of petrol, diesel and LPG were hiked when the NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014.

He however claimed that the prices of essential commodities in Karnataka are lesser when compared to Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. Apportioning the blame to the central government, he said, “Moreover, Karnataka has been deprived of its rightful share of GST from the Centre.”

Defending the Rs 2 hike in milk prices, he said it is proportionate to the increase in volume in each sachet. “Each packet will have 50 ml of milk more as milk production has risen in the state. There is no proposal to give additional incentives to farmers,’’ he elaborated.

He also hit out at BJP, saying it failed to run the state effectively when it was in power. “The BJP state leadership should make it clear how much black money it gave to the BJP-led Union Government when it was in power in the state. None of the promises made by BJP in the last 10 years have been fulfilled,” he added.

Slamming the opposition for criticising the five guarantees, he said the schemes will not be discontinued at any cost. On the demand to have more DyCMs in the state, he said, “The DyCM post is not vacant for now. The top brass of Congress will decide on it when the post is vacant.”