Yelahanka gas power plant in Karnataka to open in July

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s first gas-based power plant with a capacity to generate 370 MW will be commissioned in Yelahanka in the second week of July.

Energy Minister KJ George said the plant will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking on the sidelines of a review meeting with energy department officials in the city on Wednesday, George said the Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) is a significant addition to the state’s energy infrastructure.

The plant was established by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited to generate 370.05 MW of power -- 236.825 MW through a gas turbine generator and 133.225 MW through a steam turbine generator. The pilot production process has been completed, officials said.

Emphasising on the project’s significance, George said it is a matter of pride that a government organisation will produce gas-based electricity for the first time in the state.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016 when Siddaramaiah was the CM. It had faced stiff opposition from locals. There was also an incident of undetected oil leak and blast leading to fire in the power plant in October 2020, with 15 staffers suffering burns injuries.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the waste-to-power generation plant at Bidadi and said operations will start from the last week of July.

The waste-to-energy plant is a collaborative project of KPCL and BBMP with an investment of Rs 260 crore. It is designed to process 600 tonnes of waste and generate 11.5 MW of electricity. “This collaborative initiative underscores our shared responsibility towards sustainable waste management and energy generation. Officials have been instructed to begin power generation trials and prepare for the inauguration,” George said.