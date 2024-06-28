13 killed after tempo crashes into stationary truck in Karnataka

The deceased have been identified as Parshuram (66), Bhagya (33), Nagesh (34), Vishalaskhi (36), Arpita (22), Subhadra Bai (68), Punya (2), Roopa (2), Manjula Bai (58), Adharsha (23), Manasa (33) and Manjuala (55). Identification of another deceased is yet to be made. The deceased were natives of Emmihatti village Bhadravati taluk in Shivamogga district. The relatives and local police from Hole Honnur are expected to arrive at Haveri government hospital where the four injured are being treated. Sadly the family also lost twins in the tragedy.

Anshu Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Haveri said wrong parking of lorry driver seems to be a reason for the accident. "Two injured have been admitted to ICU and their condition is serious. The driver of the lorry and his assistant are yet to be traced," the officer said.

The stretch between Haveri and Motebennur is known for deadly accidents. It's been nearly 20 year a connecting bridge at Motebennur is yet to be completed. The locals thronged to accident spot after hearing the news in the morning. The police removed the vehicles involved in accident and allowed the traffic to continue.