750-page chargesheet filed against BSY in POCSO case

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The chargesheet was filed at Fast Track Court 1 for POCSO Act, 2012 Cases in Bengaluru. In the 750-page chargesheet, 74 people have been listed as witnesses against Yediyurappa and his aides YM Arun, M Rudresh and G Mariswamy. The three aides have been named as accused in the chargesheet for allegedly destroying evidence and trying to shield the senior BJP leader.

Yediyurappa has been charged with sexual harassment (IPC 354A), destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence (IPC 204), offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender (IPC 214), and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

Yediyurappa, 81, is said to have sexually abused a 17-year-old girl when she visited him along with her mother to discuss a previous physical abuse case in which her mother wanted the senior BJP leader to intervene and prevail upon the government to set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate it.

The alleged abuse happened at his Dollars Colony residence in RMV II Extension on February 2, 2024. Details regarding this have been mentioned in the chargesheet. Arun, Rudresh and Mariswamy have been accused of forcing the victim’s 54-year-old mother to delete the videos, which she had posted on social media.

Sadashivanagar police had booked Yediyurappa under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354A of the IPC based on a complaint filed on March 14, 2024. The case was transferred to the CID on March 15 by DG & IGP Alok Mohan. The victim’s mother died due to illness at a private hospital in Whitefield on May 27.