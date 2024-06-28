July monsoon may address Cauvery basin water deficit: CWRC

NEW DELHI: Persistence of weak monsoon has kept the Cauvery basin dried which drastically reduced water flows to interstate point Biligundlu. The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) suggested both State governments to conserve water for drinking water and directed Karnataka govt to maintain environmental flows. Also, it suggests keep preparing for crop sowing as per rainfall activities.

The committee was of the view that the monsoon system would soon be established around July 4 as per IMD forecast, which will address the basin water deficit in the current water year 2024-25. The basin witnessed a severe water crisis in the last water year.

“As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon system will be established again, to get enough water in the Cauvery basin to maintain flow,” Vineet Gupta, Chairman, CWRC, told TNIE after conducting 98th meeting. He said there was no decision and direction issued in today’s meeting.

“Last time, IMD said that the monsoon would be revived by 19 June which didn’t happen so the water deficit persisted in the basin. We will again review the situation on 11 July,” said Gupta. Karnataka has to ensure cumulative realisation at interstate point Biligundlu for the month of June of 9.19 TMC i.e. about 3550 cusecs per day, in a normal year, as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), as modified by the Supreme Court. So far, according to officials, Biligundlu has received less than 2 TMC as against9.19 TMC by June 30.