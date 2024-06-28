Karnataka: Satellites to alert on forest encroachment

BENGALURU: Now satellite technology will be used to check on cases of forest encroachment and protect the forest resources.

At a meeting held with officials on Thursday, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said that the forest boundaries have already been mapped, and the latitudes and longitudes have been clearly defined. All the data will be shared with Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre, and they will prepare a warning system that will give alerts on tree felling and land encroachment.

Khandre said, “The centre has been given clear directions to set a satellite based warning system, and ensure its effective implementation, to reduce forest encroachment cases. Forest boundaries are being geo-tagged.

“The deputy chief secretary and environment department have been informed of the same, to ensure better coordination. In case of forest fire incidents, information will be taken from the National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO, which will then be passed on the concerned jurisdictional officials. The same system will be followed in cases of felling trees, or forest encroachment, and change of forest land use.”